Left Menu
Development News Edition

Places of worship, hotels in Nagaland to remain shut

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 07-06-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 20:57 IST
Places of worship, hotels in Nagaland to remain shut

Nagaland, which has witnessed a recent spurt in COVID-19 cases, has decided to keep places of worship and hotels in the Christian-majority state closed till further orders, a senior official said on Sunday. The Centre has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for reopening of religious institutions, hotels and restaurants from Monday.

Lockdown measures issued by the chief secretary of Nagaland on May 4 will remain in place till further orders, Principal Secretary (Home) Abhijit Sinha told reporters here. "All places of worship shall be closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited," the notification issued by the chief secretary on May 4 said.

The notification was issued to extend lockdown in the state. As per the notification, all hospitality services, barring those dealing with police personnel, government officials, healthcare workers and stranded persons, shall remain closed.

Nagaland, which was coronavirus-free till the end of May, witnessed a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases after its residents began to return from other parts of the country. The state reported three cases on May 25 and by June 7, the number has gone up to 118, of which 110 are active cases and eight persons have recovered.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone Amphan: KMC to calculate uprooted trees that cannot be

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation KMC will soon begin the exercise of counting the number of trees uprooted during cyclone Amphan that cannot be replanted, and auction the timber in due course of time. Around 15,600 trees were knocked to th...

Maha spent Rs 100 cr to send home 12 lakh migrants: Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said 12 lakh migrant workers had been sent to their native states from Maharashtra by trains amid the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had borne th...

With 213 new cases, Nepal's COVID-19 tally rises to 3448

The coronavirus cases in Nepal on Sunday soared to 3,448 with the addition of 213 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed. Out of the new registered cases, 209 are male whereas 4 are females, Dr Bikas...

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden to meet George Floyd's family

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden will travel to Houston on Monday and meet with the family of George Floyd, two weeks after Floyds death in police custody triggered nationwide protests over racial injustice, two senior aides...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020