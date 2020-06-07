3 fresh COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya; count rises to 36

Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the northeastern state's tally to 36, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Sunday. Two of the new patients had returned from Maharashtra and one from Tamil Nadu. All the three have been placed under institutional quarantine in East Khasi Hills district, the chief minister said in a series of tweets.

Of the 36 cases, 22 are active while 13 persons have recovered and one has died, Sangma added. As many as 13,509 stranded Meghalaya residents have returned to the state so far, the Chief Minister's Office said.

The state had recorded its first COVID-19 case on April 13 after a 69-year-old doctor, with no travel history, tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The doctor died of the disease while eight members of his family, three domestic help and one of his friends had also tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said, adding they have recovered.

All the remaining COVID-19 infections in the state were found in people who had returned from other parts of the country, Health Minister A L Hek said..