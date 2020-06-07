Left Menu
Ahmedabad COVID-19 death toll goes past 1,000; cases 14,285

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-06-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 21:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Number of COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat's Ahmedabad crossed the 1,000-mark on Sunday and reached to 1,015 with 21 more people succumbing to the viral infection, state Health Department said. The number of cases in the district rose by 318 to 14,285.

A total of 223 patients were discharged in the day, it said. As per the health bulletin released by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the city has reported 13,614 cases so far, while the number of recovered patients stood at 9,800 as of Sunday afternoon, which is around 72 per cent of the total cases.

With 978 deaths in the city so far, the fatality rate now stands at 7.2 per cent, it said. The number of active cases now stands at 2,836, which is around 21 per cent of the total cases, the AMC said.

Of the six zones, the north zone has the highest number of active cases at 818, followed by the west zone at 409, and central zone at 356. 529 "super spreaders", including vegetable vendors and grocery store owners, are still under treatment in the city, the AMC said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in rural Ahmedabad, covering nine talukas, have risen to 384 with 24 new cases, of which 224 patients have been discharged. Rural Ahmedabad has reported the death of 24 patients, including one on Sunday, so far.

