PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:45pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 21:49 IST
Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:45pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 4659 2660 75 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 49 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 2565 615 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 5070 2405 30 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 315 274 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 923 259 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 27654 10664 761 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 300 65 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 20097 13643 1249 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 4448 1474 28 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 412 223 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 4087 1216 41 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 1039 473 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 5452 2132 61 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 1913 803 15 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 103 52 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 9228 6108 399 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 85975 39314 3060 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 172 52 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 36 13 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 34 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 118 8 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 2856 1894 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 119 49 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 2608 2106 51 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 10599 7390 240 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 3 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 31667 16999 269 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 3496 1710 123 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 695 173 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 1355 528 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 10536 6185 275 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 8187 3304 324 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 246803 122826 7052 ------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 8936 4967 194 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 246628 and the death toll at 6929. The ministry said that 119293 people have so far recovered from the infection.

