Only two Mathura temples to open as of now

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 07-06-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 23:10 IST
Only two Mathura temples will open to the public as managements of the others have expressed reservations about the move amid the coronavirus crisis. While the Krishna Janmasthan temple will open from Monday, the Dwarkadhish temple will open from June 10.

In a two-hour long meeting with DM Sarvagya Ram Mishra and SSP Dr Gaurav, other major temples, including those of Vrindaban, Govardhan, Baldeo, Gokul, Barsana, Nandgaon and the ISCKON, expressed their reservations on the issue. “The temples will have to adhere to the guidelines issued by the administration,” DM Mishra said while talking to reporters said. He said office-bearers of different temple authorities were given a copy of the guidelines received from the government. Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan secretary Kapil Sharma said they will adhere to the guidelines issued by the government. He said the temple timings will be between 7 am and 12 noon and 4 pm and 8 pm. After consultation with temple head Goswami Brajesh Kumar, it has been decided to open the temple to the public from June 10, advocate Rakesh Chaturvedi, PRO of the Dwarkadhish temple said. Padmanabh Goswami, secretary, Radha Raman Temple, claimed that he had an interaction with the authorities of various Vrindavan-based temples. The authorities of the Sapta Devalaya (ancient seven temples), Bankey Behari Temple and the ISCKON have expressed their inability to open to the public from Monday due to the spread of coronavirus in adjoining areas of Mathura such as Noida, Agra, Bharatpur, Delhi and Aligarh, he said. Goswami said it is difficult to follow the guidelines as some renowned temples had only one gate. Meanwhile, a senior office-bearer of the ISKCON confirmed the closure of their temple. All major temples of Govardhan will remain closed to the public till further announcement, Ramakant Goshwami, receiver of the Mukut Mukharbind temple said. “Since the influx of pilgrims is more from COVID-19 hit Delhi, Bharatpur, Agra, Noida, we don’t want to expose Brijwasis to the pandemic”, he said.

