Ex-IPS officer appointed MP Public Service Commission member

Ex-IPS officer appointed MP Public Service Commission memberPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-06-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 12:07 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government has appointed retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Dr Raman Singh as member of the MP Public Service Commission. Besides Singh, the state government has also appointed Dr Devendra Markam as member of the commission.
The general administration department issued orders to this effect on Sunday, official sources said. Singh, who retired from service on May 31, took charge as member of the public service commission on Sunday, they said.
