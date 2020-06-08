CRPF reports fresh COVID-19 death

The country's largest paramilitary force, CRFP, has recorded another COVID-19 death, taking the total number of fatalities in the force due to the novel coronavirus to four, officials said on Monday. A Central Reserve Police Force jawan posted in Kashmir succumbed to COVID-19.

Officials said the jawan, a constable working as a nursing assistant in the 90th battalion in Anantnag, died at the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar on Sunday night. He was detected with coronavirus infection on June 5 and was admitted to the hospital with a condition of acute respiratory problem.

The jawan hailed from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh and had joined the CRPF in 1996, the officials said. This is the fourth death due to COVID-19 in CRPF, which has about 3.25 lakh personnel, and 12th among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), or the paramilitary forces.

The Central Industrial Security Force has reported four deaths, the Border Security Force two and the Sashastra Seema Bal and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police one each. The CAPFs, as per latest data, had over 1,550 coronavirus cases, out of which more than 1,100 have recovered.

These forces, with a combined strength of about 10 lakh, are deployed for a variety of internal security duties and border guarding under the Union Home Ministry..