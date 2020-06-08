Left Menu
UP's malls open, shops in them to remain closed as trader body raises demands

As per the trader body's decision, all shopping malls of Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow will open but all shops inside the malls will remain closed.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-06-2020 13:08 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As per the trader body's decision, all shopping malls of Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow will open but all shops inside the malls will remain closed. All traders agreed to this at the Adarsh Vyapar Mandal meeting here.

Sanjay Gupta, State President of Adarsh Vyapar Mandal, Uttar Pradesh enumerated the demands made to the authorities: "Exclude the rent and common area maintenance fee during the lockdown. Secondly, give subsidy on both rent and maintenance fee for the coming 12 months." Gupta further said that if the matter is not resolved, the process may continue in the coming days as well.

"The shopping mall owners did not listen to the demand of the shopkeepers, so the shopkeepers have been forced to take this decision," Gupta added. A memorandum has also been given to the District Magistrate of Lucknow in this regard. (ANI)

