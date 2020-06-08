Left Menu
Development News Edition

Commuter woes continue as majority of private buses stay off roads

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-06-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 13:31 IST
Commuter woes continue as majority of private buses stay off roads

With government, private offices and other establishments reopening as part of 'Unlock-1', people in the city and districts faced problems in reaching their workplaces on Monday as a large number of private buses stayed off the roads. Though government buses were out in full strength, lesser number of private buses on the roads had people waiting for long periods of time to get required transport to their offices.

"Around 25 to 30 per cent of the around 6,000 private buses that ply in the city and suburbs during normal times are back on the roads," Joint Council of Bus Syndicates general secretary Tapan Banerjee said. Banerjee said that private buses, both express and local, are also back on the roads in the districts, but in lesser number than normal.

He said that the number of private buses are likely to increase in the coming days. Private bus operators have been demanding a fare hike in order to compensate for losses for carrying only seating capacity passengers as per a West Bengal government directive.

State Transport undertaking buses of WBTC, NBSTC and SBSTC are out in optimum number in the city and districts, but these did not prove to be enough with a large number of offices and establishments reopening on Monday. With suburban trains and Metro Railway services not recommencing, the burden of public transportation was much more than usual on bus services.

Long queues were witnessed at different places in the city and suburbs with people waiting for a long time to board a bus. The state government has allowed only seating capacity passengers in buses for maintaining social distancing norms.

Auto rickshaws, app cabs and metered taxis were also on the roads in higher numbers than the previous days. In order to avoid public transport woes, many people who have the means, pooled four-wheelers to reach their destination or rode two-wheelers to offices.

Some even cycled several kilometres to reach their work places in the scorching heat, only to avoid jostling in buses. "I generally take the local train to office, but now I am cycling to my office at Esplanade from my residence at Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas, which is a distance of about 20 km," said Ranjit Bakshi.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SAA administrators seek another rescue plan delay after unions object

Administrators at state-owned South African Airways SAA have asked creditors to delay the publication of a rescue plan for the cash-strapped airline until next week, after trade unions objected to the plan being published on Monday.The resc...

UP govt working to provide hassle-free power connection to industries

The Uttar Pradesh government is making new arrangements to facilitate providing power connection to industries, which will boost investment, Power Minister Shrikant Sharma said on Monday. For encouraging industrial investment, new arrange...

London's FTSE 100 falls as AstraZeneca drops on megamerger report

Londons FTSE 100 index fell on Monday as heavyweight AstraZeneca slipped after a report that it approached Gilead Sciences for a merger, while fears of a slower economic recovery on worries about surging corporate debt also dented sentiment...

ARCI, MEKINS develop UVC-based disinfection cabinet to control spread of COVID 19

International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials ARCI, an autonomous RD Centre of Department of Science and Technology DST, Govt. of India and MEKINS Industries have co-developed a UVC-based Cabinet for disinfe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020