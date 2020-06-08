Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: Cop caught on camera hitting people; govt orders probe

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 08-06-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 15:17 IST
C'garh: Cop caught on camera hitting people; govt orders probe

A policeman has been caught on camera hitting people for violating containment zone guidelines in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, prompting authorities to order an inquiry into the incident. Some video clips of the incident went viral on social media following which Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel termed the act as "inhuman", and said the police officer concerned has been sent on leave and a departmental probe has been ordered.

The incident took place on Sunday morning in Birgaon area under Urla police station limits, which has been declared as a containment zone after some COVID-19 cases were reported from there in last few days, a police official said. In one of the video clips, Urla Station House Officer (SHO) Nitin Upadhyay, dressed in plain clothes, was purportedly seen hitting a boy repeatedly with a stick. he boy was seen along with a woman, said to be his mother.

In other clips shot by locals, Upadhyay was seen beating some motorcyclists in the area. We have taken note of the video which has gone viral that shows a TI (Thana in-charge) thrashing people with sticks. A departmental inquiry has been ordered against the officer concerned," Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Arif Sheikh told PTI.

A separate inquiry, to be led by Raipur additional superintendent of police (rural), has also been ordered, the official said. Sheikh said on Sunday, a man, suspected to be infected with coronavirus, died in Birgaon area which is already declared a containment zone after six to seven COVID-19 cases were reported from there.

In view of the death, officials had requested people in the area to stay indoors, he said. But despite repeated requests, when people did not adhere to the containment zone guidelines, the SHO rushed there to prevent movement of people, Sheikh said.

However, excesses committed by him are not acceptable and suitable action will be taken after the probe, he added. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also took note of the incident and said it was unacceptable.

"This is inhuman and not acceptable. Departmental enquiry has been constituted and he (the SHO) has been sent on leave," Baghel tweeted..

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi malls reopen as per government's COVID-19 guidelines

Malls in Delhi on Monday reopened under- government guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA following over two months of lockdown due to COVID-19. Today we are going to open up malls and after 75 days. We have taken a lot of s...

Felling of slave trader statue prompts fresh look at British history

The toppling by anti-racism protesters of a statue of a slave trader in the English port city of Bristol has given new urgency to a debate about how Britain should confront some of the darkest chapters of its history. The statue of Edward C...

AfDB debars Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor for 21 months

Pursuant to a settlement agreement, the African Development Bank Group on 8 June 2020, announces the debarment of Burmeister Wain Scandinavian Contractor, for a period of 21 months, for engaging in sanctionable practices in a power generat...

WRAPUP 2-Japan braces for worst postwar economic slump, pandemic tests policy response

Japans economy braced for its worst postwar slump even as first-quarter GDP contracted less than initially thought, as the coronavirus crisis slams the brakes on global growth and raises pressure on Tokyo to cushion the blow to business and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020