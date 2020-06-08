Temples re-opened in Karnataka with devotees wearing masks

Mangaluru, June 8 (PTI): The Mookambika temple in Udupi district of Karnataka and the Manjunantheshwara temple in the city were re-opened on Monday after permission was granted by the state government. The temples were shut for over two months now because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Around 200 devotees offered prayers at the temple in the morning, strictly adhering to the guidelines of the district administration, temple sources said. Entry of people aged above 60 and children below 10 would not be allowed into the temple for the next 15 days.

The daily afternoon meals were also not provided. All the devotees were required to wear masks and stick to social distancing norms. Thermal-screening and sanitisers were also in place.

The Lord Manjunantheshwara temple at Kadri in the city was also re-opened. Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary was the first visitor to the temple. He was accompanied by Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar.