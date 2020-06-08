Left Menu
Ayodhya temple opens with coronavirus precautions in place

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 08-06-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 15:44 IST
Ayodhya temple opens with coronavirus precautions in place

The Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya opened to devotees after a gap of over two months on Monday with precautions in place to prevent the coronavirus spread. The temple will be open for eight hours from 8 am to 1 pm and then 3 pm to 6 pm every day. On the first day, very few devotees came to the temple with the authorities restricting the number of people to five at a time at the places of worship during the current phase of the coronavirus lockdown. According to Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of the temple, only five people will be allowed to pay obeisance at a time and that too 15 metres away from the idol of Ram Lalla. “No prasad will be allowed as earlier. Devotees will have to follow the coronavirus protocol,” he said

Resident Magistrate K D Sharma said though prasad is not allowed, devotees can put money in the donation box. When asked that due to the restrictions very few people will be able to pay obeisance at the temple, he said, " Nowadays, people are likely to come in less numbers. So, there will be no problem. As the footfall increases, we will decide accordingly." PTI CORR RDKRDK

