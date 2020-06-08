Left Menu
Dwaraka Tirumala temple reopens after 75 days

Lord Balaji's Dwaraka Tirumala temple reopened on Monday for devotees' darsanams after a gap of 75 days.

ANI | West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 08-06-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 16:16 IST
Lord Balaji's temple at Dwaraka Tirumala reopened on Monday for devotees' darsanams after a gap of 75 days.. Image Credit: ANI

Lord Balaji's Dwaraka Tirumala temple reopened on Monday for 'darsanams' after a gap of 75 days. Temple authorities held trial 'darsanams' with temple staff and some locals, today. The temple is slated to reopen for the general public from June 10 onwards.

Temple executive officer R Prabhakar Rao called on the devotees to bring their Aadhaar card, wear a mask, use sanitizers and maintain the social distancing norms. Dwaraka Tirumala is considered as the second Tirumala.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh government had released a detailed guideline for reopening of religious places in the state. Under the new guidelines for the graded re-opening of the COVID-19 lockdown, Unlock 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) gave a nod to opening religious places and places of worship from June 8. (ANI)

