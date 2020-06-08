37 more test positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, tally mounts to 209

Thirty-seven more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Manipur, taking the total number of cases in the state to 209, officials said on Monday. All of them had recently visited other states Delhi, Mumbai, and Uttar Pradesh a statement issued by the COVID-19 Common Control Room said.

Among the fresh cases, 26 are men, it said. The COVID-19 active cases in Manipur has now risen to 157. A total of 52 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the statement said.

Churachandpur district accounts for the maximum number of infections at 46.