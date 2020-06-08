Left Menu
Development News Edition

Courts reopen in Pune, civic buses yet to resume services

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-06-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 16:54 IST
Courts reopen in Pune, civic buses yet to resume services

The Pune district and sessions court, other lower and subordinate courts here in Maharashtra resumed work on Monday following the easing of lockdown restrictions. Some private offices also opened with limited staff, but the civic-run buses were yet to resume operations in the city.

According to the Pune Bar Association, the district and sessions court located in Shivajinagar area resumed operations with limited work capacity. "As per the guidelines issued, the court has resumed with staff working in two shifts. Only lawyers and pre-decided parties, who have urgent hearings, are being allowed to enter the court complex," Pune Bar Association's vice president Sachin Hingankar said.

The courts will hear only urgent matters, like the ones in the final stage of arguments and order, he said. "Lawyers and other people have been asked not to come to the court without any urgent work and those who come should leave immediately after the work is over," he said.

Social distancing and hygiene guidelines are being followed, he said. The private chambers of lawyers in the court premises have not been allowed to open, he said.

"Since today was the first day the court reopened after almost three months, there was some crowd but we have appealed to all stakeholders to refrain from coming to the court without any urgent work," he said. Besides courts, some private offices in the city also reopened with limited staff.

However, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), the civic body's transport utility, is yet to start bus services in the city. "Bus services have started on some key routes in the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchward municipal limits, but operations are yet to resume in Pune city," an official from PMPML said.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

India to reconstruct 56 high schools in Nepal

India will reconstruct a total of 56 higher secondary schools in seven districts of Nepal as part of post-earthquake reconstruction in the Himalayan nation with a grant of 2.95 billion Nepali rupees. The Embassy of India and the Central Lev...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Barcelona and Real Madrid renew close-run title race

Barcelona and Real Madrid resume one of the tightest title races in recent memory when La Liga kicks back into action this week in empty stadiums, after a three-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.Just before the season was postpone...

Coronavirus: UP Deputy CM seeks withdrawal of Delhi govt decision on hospitals

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday sought the withdrawal of the Delhi government decision barring people from other states to get coronavirus treatment in hospitals run by them. He also sought a apology from ...

'US' current supply of Remdesivir to get exhausted by end of June'

The US governments current supply of Remdesivir, the only drug till now known to be working against coronavirus, will exhaust by the end of June. Right now, were waiting to hear from Gilead Sciences, the manufacturer of the drug, what is th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020