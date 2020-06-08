Left Menu
Manipur reports 37 new cases of COVID-19

Manipur on Monday confirmed 37 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 209.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 08-06-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 18:23 IST
Manipur reports 37 new cases of COVID-19
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Manipur on Monday confirmed 37 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 209. This includes 157 active cases. Imphal West reported the highest number of 13 new cases.

The state government said in a release that the new positive cases will be shifted to COVID-19 care facilities in Imphal. India on Monday reported the highest single-day spike of 9,983 COVID-19 cases and 206 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country's coronavirus case count has reached 2,56,611, including 1,25,381 active cases, according to the Union Health Ministry.

