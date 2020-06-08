KZN MEC calls to communities to stop circulation of child pornography video

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza, on Monday, condemned the circulation of a child pornography video that has been circulating on social media.

This as a 30-second video, which depicts three children engaged in a sexual act, has been widely shared in various social media platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp.

"We are really taken aback by this abhorrent conduct. The circulation of the video of this nature is bound to affect the lives of the children in the video. It is even more sickening that adults are behind the circulation of the video, as these are people on whom we rely to stem the tide of social ills bedevilling our country," said Khoza.

The video's circulation comes as South Africa recently marked Child Protection Week, which concluded on Sunday, 7 June.

Led by the Department of Social Development, Child Protection Week is commemorated annually to raise awareness of the rights of children as articulated in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa and Children's Act (Act No. 38 of 2005).

The MEC made a clarion call to communities to stop the circulation of the video, as this would ensure that not many children are exposed to it.

She also implored parents to play an active role in their children's lives by ensuring that they monitor the content children access on the internet and on social media.

"This horrifying video of three children engaged in sexual activity should remind parents to have access to the gadgets used by the children. Parents should not let children out of their sight to avoid such issues. It is our responsibility to protect and teach our children about what needs to be done in life," Khoza said.

She further called on communities to report anyone distributing the video to the police.

Khoza warned that sharing child pornography is prohibited by law, and anyone found guilty of such could face jail time.

"The laws prohibit the showing of pornography to children, using children in child pornography, compelling children to witness sexual acts and indecent exposure to children. Anyone found to be a source of the video should face prosecution.

"Everyone should be involved in fighting sexual violence and vicious attacks directed at children. This video has sent shockwaves to all of us and has raised concerns about the safety of our children. As we wrap up Child Protection Week, such a video should remind us of our responsibility as parents," said the MEC.

Khoza has also called upon members of the community to help the department identify the children on the video so they can offer them psycho-social support.

She has further ordered the Child Unit within the department to work closely with the law enforcement agencies to deal with the matter.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)