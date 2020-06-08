Left Menu
Development News Edition

Keep yatra suspended till Jun 30: Badrinath temple priests

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 08-06-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 19:41 IST
Keep yatra suspended till Jun 30: Badrinath temple priests

People responsible for running day-to-day affairs of Badrinath temple are in favour of keeping the yatra to the Himalayan shrine suspended till June 30, a senior official said on Monday. This emerged as the unanimous view of those associated with the management of the temple at a meeting held by Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadouriya.

"Based on this, a recommendation to open the temple for pilgrims after June 30 is being sent to the CEO of Devasthanam Board and Garhwal Commissioner Ravinath Raman," Bhadouriya said. The meeting was attended by priests, stakeholders, haq and hakookdharis of the temple besides traders in pilgrimage tourism business, she said.

The state government had planned to open chardham yatra from Monday on a limited scale but priests were averse to the proposed move fearing spread of coronavirus infection as there has been a substantial rise in COVID-19 cases in the state recently. The final decision on this will be taken by the Devasthanam Board CEO, she said.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

IAF inducts indigenously developed pod ARPIT to evacuate critical patients from remote areas

The Indian Air Force on Monday inducted an indigenously designed and manufactured pod called ARPIT, which will be used for evacuation of critical patients suffering from infectious diseases like COVID-19 from isolated and remote areas. The ...

We will try to make arrangements to provide treatment to all those coming from outside Delhi: CM Kejriwal.

We will try to make arrangements to provide treatment to all those coming from outside Delhi CM Kejriwal....

With 347 new cases, Ahmedabad's COVID-19 tally rises to 14,631; fatalities up by 24 to 1,039: Health official.

With 347 new cases, Ahmedabads COVID-19 tally rises to 14,631 fatalities up by 24 to 1,039 Health official....

2 motorcyclists killed as Guj highway retaining wall collapses

Two persons were killed on Monday when the retaining wall of an underpass on Rajkot- Gondal national highway collapsed near Aji Dam in Gujarats Rajkot, police said. The two, identified as Rajkot residents Vijay Virada 24 and Bhupatbhai Mait...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020