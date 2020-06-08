Left Menu
Cong MLA Amit Sihag meets Khattar, requests him to make Dabwali mandi functional

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-06-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 20:18 IST
Congress MLA Amit Sihag on Monday said he met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at his residence here and requested him to expedite the allocation of shops to merchants at the new vegetable market of Dabwali in Sirsa district. The legislator said he told the CM on Sunday that it has been nearly two years since the mandi was inaugurated in Dabwali, but due to non-allotment of shops, it is yet to become functional. The Dabwali MLA said Khattar had asked him about the reasons behind the delay in allocation of shops.

“I told him that while the vegetable merchants have been requesting to allot the shops on reserve price; marketing board has been in favour of auctioning. Due to lack of a consensus, the matter has been lying in abeyance,” Sihag said. The chief minister had pointed out that the present government has done away with the policy of allotment after which Sihag suggested a new auction policy with conditions to protect the rights of the existing vegetable merchants.

Sihag said the chief minister acknowledged the suggestion and assured that the Dabwali mandi would be made functional at the earliest..

