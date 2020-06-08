2 motorcyclists killed as Guj highway retaining wall collapses

Two persons were killed on Monday when the retaining wall of an underpass on Rajkot- Gondal national highway collapsed near Aji Dam in Gujarat's Rajkot, police said. The two, identified as Rajkot residents Vijay Virada (24) and Bhupatbhai Maitra (25), were passing by on their two-wheelers when the wall caved in, an Aji Dam police station official said.

"The bodies were recovered from the debris and the two-wheelers had to be dug up with the help of an excavator," he added. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a magisterial inquiry by the Rajkot collector, a state government release said.

The retaining wall was part of a bridge constructed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in 2008, it said. The release said NHAI has roped in engineers from SVNIT, an engineering college in Surat, to probe the incident.

