Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 motorcyclists killed as Guj highway retaining wall collapses

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-06-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 20:20 IST
2 motorcyclists killed as Guj highway retaining wall collapses

Two persons were killed on Monday when the retaining wall of an underpass on Rajkot- Gondal national highway collapsed near Aji Dam in Gujarat's Rajkot, police said. The two, identified as Rajkot residents Vijay Virada (24) and Bhupatbhai Maitra (25), were passing by on their two-wheelers when the wall caved in, an Aji Dam police station official said.

"The bodies were recovered from the debris and the two-wheelers had to be dug up with the help of an excavator," he added. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a magisterial inquiry by the Rajkot collector, a state government release said.

The retaining wall was part of a bridge constructed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in 2008, it said. The release said NHAI has roped in engineers from SVNIT, an engineering college in Surat, to probe the incident.

PTI KA PD BNM BNM.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 3 test positive, 18 recover in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Three more persons were found COVID-19 positive in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, health department sources said on Monday. The three fresh cases are from Almaspur, Dalmandi and Khatoli area, they said.Meanwhile, 18 more COVID-19 pa...

Eight more COVID-19 fatalities in UP, toll 283; 411 fresh cases push state's tally to 10,947

Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported eight more coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 283, while 411 fresh cases pushed the states infection count to 10,947, officials said.&#160; There are 4,320 active COVID-19 cases in the state, while 6,3...

Athletics-Russian high jumper Shustov receives four-year doping ban

Russian high jumper Alexander Shustov, the 2010 European champion, has received a four-year ban for anti-doping violations, the countrys athletics federation said on Monday. Shustov, who retired from competition in 2017, has been suspended ...

Lawyer: Coronavirus restrictions hamper MH17 defense case

A defense lawyer for a suspect in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine nearly six years ago said Monday that coronavirus restrictions have seriously hampered efforts to prepare the case. Sabine ten Doesschate, a D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020