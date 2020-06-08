Jaishankar, UAE FM decide to further strengthen ties in post-COVID era

Jaishankar, UAE FM decide to further strengthen ties in post-COVID eraPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 21:10 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday reviewed the gamut of ties with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and decided to further strengthen it in the post-COVID-19 era.
Jaishankar said the two leaders decided to work together to raise the quality of ties further.
"A great pleasure as always to connect to HH @ABZayed, FM of #UAE. Reviewed the entire gamut of our special ties. Will work together to raise its quality even further in the post-COVID era," Jaishankar said in a tweet.
