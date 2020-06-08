Another policeman dies of COVID-19 in Ahmedabad; death toll 5

A 47-year-old head constable of Ahmedabad Police died on Monday due to COVID-19, days after he was discharged from a hospital, an officer said, adding that it was the fifth such fatality in the city police force. The deceased, who was attached to traffic branch, succumbed to the infection at the state-run SVP Hospital, said DCP, control room, Vijay Patel.

The deceased, a resident of Sardarnagar area, was earlier admitted in Shalby Hospital, a designated COVID-19 facility in Naroda, after he had tested positive for coronavirus on May 23. "On May 28, the head constable was discharged and home quarantined as per guidelines. But, on June 6, he was admitted to SVP Hospital after he complained of difficulty in breathing. Unfortunately, he died today due to the viral infection," said Patel.

On May 19, the head constable's elder brother, also a policeman, had died due to COVID-19. "Till now, five policemen, including the brother duo, from the Ahmedabad city alone have died due to COVID-19 while 39 police personnel are under treatment," Patel added.