Three more test positive for COVID-19 in Law Ministry; total now 5

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 21:39 IST
Three more people, including a deputy secretary and a member of the multi-tasking service (MTS), working in the Law Ministry have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said here on Monday. With this, the total number of COVID-positive cases reported in the ministry goes up to five, they said.

According to a ministry memorandum, the deputy secretary and the MTS member tested positive for the disease on June 5. An assistant (legal) had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 3.

The MTS member and the deputy secretary had last attended office on June 3.  The assistant (legal) had last come to work on May 29. Earlier this month, a joint secretary had tested positive for the virus. Last month, another official of the ministry was found infected.

The Law Ministry is housed on the fourth floor of the Shastri Bhawan, which also houses offices of several central ministries and departments..

