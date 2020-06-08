Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rises to 422 with 10 new cases

(Eds: Updating with fresh inputs) Shimla, Jun 8 (PTI) Ten more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 422. Una district reported seven cases, Solan two and Sirmaur one, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

In Sirmaur, a 28-year-old man from Bashan area in Pachhad tehsil tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Deputy Commissioner Dr Raj Krishan Pruthi said. The man had returned to Kala Amb from Karol Bagh area of Delhi in a private taxi on May 31 and was institutionally quarantined at Himalayan College.

He has been shifted to a newly-created COVID care centre at Trilokpur village and his contacts, including the taxi driver, are being traced. Five more people have recovered from the disease, two in Solan and one each in Una, Sirmaur and Hamirpur district, taking the number of recoveries to 227.

The number of active cases in the hill state stands at 189 and fatalities at six. The deaths include that of a 70-year-old woman from Delhi who had been staying at a factory's guest house in Baddi in Himachal Pradesh since March 15. She died at PGIMER Chandigarh on April 2.

Hamirpur has the highest number of active cases in the state at 54, followed by 49 in Kangra, 19 in Una, 16 in Solan, 14 in Chamba, 10 each in Bilaspur and Mandi, eight in Sirmaur, four in Shimla, three in Kullu, and two in Kinnaur. PTI DJI DPB.