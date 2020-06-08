Left Menu
Plea in Delhi HC seeking online mindfulness classes including meditation, yoga

A PIL has been filed in Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Centre to provide online mindfulness classes - meditation/yoga/relaxation - for all government and private school students to release stress, anxiety, depression and other mental illnesses during the lockdown period.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 22:03 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The petition, moved by Advocate Anshul Bajaj and Advocate Sonali Tiwary, seeks directions to Union Human Resource Development and states that the outbreak of coronavirus which led to a nationwide lockdown has given rise to many mental health issues. A sense of confinement that has settled in people's minds, more particularly among students, is giving rise to a series of mental health issues, it says.

The plea says suicide rates have gone up especially among those addicted to alcohol or other substances who can no longer access these with ease. The petitioners made a representation on May 27, 2020 to the respondent to provide mindfulness classes for students but nothing has done till date, the petition claims.

It also states that anxiety, frustration, panic attacks, loss or sudden increase of appetite, insomnia, depression, mood swings, delusions, fear, and suicidal tendencies, have become quite common during the lockdown. Students with pre-existing psychological issues are unable to receive proper therapy on time or have had to go off prescription medication worsening their condition, it states, adding that many psychologists and experts have said that meditation, yoga and exercise are necessities for a stress-free life and have benefits such as improved thought process, increase in IQ Level and EQ level and help in being alert and discard any negative thoughts. (ANI)

