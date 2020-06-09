Left Menu
Man arrested for kidnapping and raping minor girl in Meghalaya

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 09-06-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 13:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A 28-year-old man was arrested by Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills District Police for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl, a senior officer said on Tuesday. The man, who is married to an aunt of the 15-year-old girl, had taken the minor to Lumshnong in East Jaintia Hills district, the officer said.

The mother of the minor girl had lodged a complaint on June 5 against the accused alleging that he had kidnapped her daughter. Acting on the complaint lodged by the mother, police arrested the accused from Lumshnong and rescued the minor girl on June 6, Superintendent of Police, West Jaintia Hills, Lakador Syiem said.

During interrogation the man revealed that he had earlier sexually assaulted four other minor girls from his immediate family, the SP said. A total of five cases have been registered separately against the man for allegedly raping the girls and he is currently under judicial custody, Syiem said.

The SP said that the minor children have been medically examined and the Child Welfare Committee was providing necessary assistance and psychological support to the five girls.

