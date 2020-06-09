Killing of sarpanch in J&K attempt to disrupt grassroots political structure: Karan Singh
Senior Congress leader Karan Singh on Tuesday termed the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch by militants in Jammu and Kashmir as a "despicable act" and said targeting him was part of the continuing attempt to disrupt grassroots political structureSingh, the former Sadr-e-Riyasat of Jammu and Kashmir, said regardless of party or religious factors, this act needs to be severely condemned.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 15:46 IST
Senior Congress leader Karan Singh on Tuesday termed the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch by militants in Jammu and Kashmir as a "despicable act" and said targeting him was part of the continuing attempt to disrupt grassroots political structure
Singh, the former Sadr-e-Riyasat of Jammu and Kashmir, said regardless of party or religious factors, this act needs to be severely condemned. "That Pandita belonged to the minority community makes his killing even more painful. My deep condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family," the former governor of J&K said
Ajay Pandita, a Kashmiri pandit sarpanch of the Larkipora area in Anantnag district and a member of the Congress, was shot dead by militants in his native village on Monday. "The gunning down of Ajay Pandita in his orchard was a despicable act. He was part of the grassroots political structure as a Sarpanch, and his targeting was part of the continuing attempt to disrupt this," Singh said. PTI ASK ANBANBANB
- READ MORE ON:
- Karan Singh
- Kashmiri Pandit
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- Congress
- Sarpanch
- Anantnag
- Larkipora
ALSO READ
First flight lands at Jammu airport from Delhi as domestic air travel resumes
Several localities in Jammu declared red zones after fresh COVID-19 cases
Congress weighs choice: 'Go big' on virus aid or hit 'pause'
Congress says Maharashtra govt stable, slams BJP over President's rule rumour
NGOs join hands to feed stray dogs in Kashmir Valley amid lockdown