Octogenarian, wife, son found dead inside house in Kolkata

An elderly man, his wife and differently-abled son were found dead inside their house in Thakurpukur area of the city on Tuesday, police said. Bodies of Gobindo Karmakar (80), his wife Runu (70) and son Debasish (50) were recovered by police in the morning from their residence in Satyanarayan Pally.

A suicide note allegedly written by Gobindo, a scribbling on the wall that read "we three are dying" and a cup with the label "beware, poison" have also been found inside the house, a police officer said. "Prima facie, it appears to be suicide, but we are awaiting the post-mortem report," he said.

Locals said Debasish was differently abled since birth and his mother had been paralysed after a recent heart attack. They also claimed that all three of them had tried to get themselves tested for COVID-19 as Gobindo was running a temperature for the last few days.

Further investigation is underway, the police officer said..