Left Menu
Development News Edition

696 teams formed in Punjab's Jalandhar to check home quarantine protocol violation

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, in an official release, said 696 teams of the civil and the police administration have been constituted to keep a vigil on the people who are home-quarantined in the district. Sharma said the teams have been directed to take strict punitive action against those violating the home quarantine guidelines.

PTI | Jalandhar | Updated: 09-06-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 19:19 IST
696 teams formed in Punjab's Jalandhar to check home quarantine protocol violation

As many as 696 teams have been constituted here to keep a check on people violating home quarantine guidelines, officials said on Tuesday. People who are coming from outside and are symptomatic are put in home quarantine to curb the spread of COVID 19, they said.

To ensure that these people do not endanger the lives of others by violating the quarantine protocol, the civil and the police administration have decided to take strict action against the offenders, the officials said. Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, in an official release, said 696 teams of the civil and the police administration have been constituted to keep a vigil on the people who are home-quarantined in the district.  He said 202 teams have been constituted at Shahkot, 232 in Phillaur, 150 in Nakodar, 41 in Jalandhar I and 71 in Jalandhar II. Sharma said the teams have been directed to take strict punitive action against those violating the home quarantine guidelines.  The deputy commissioner said those violating the norms would be booked under provisions of law besides being fined for it.

He solicited support of the people to keep an eye over any violation of the home quarantine protocol..

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Babri trial: Ram Vilas Vedanti records statement, 11 others to appear in court over 3 days

A special court hearing the Babri mosque demolition case recorded the statement of former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti on Tuesday and asked 11 other accused to appear before it over the next three days. Vedanti, a religious leader who was part ...

God has 'removed' coronavirus, Tanzania's president claims

Tanzanias president is again claiming the country is free of the coronavirus because of the power of prayer six weeks after his government stopped publicly updating virus data. Corona in our country has been removed by the powers of God, P...

COVID-19: DMA delegation meets Delhi health min, says will assist govt

A Delhi Medical Association DMA delegation met city Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday to discuss the coronavirus situation in the national capital, officials said. The delegation included DMA president Dr Girish Tyagi, secretary Dr ...

6 more die of coronavirus in Haryana; infection count rises to 5,209

Haryana on Tuesday reported six more coronavirus deaths as 355 fresh cases surfaced, taking the states infection tally to 5,209. So far, 45 people have died due to the infection in the stateThe worst-hit Gurgaon and Faridabad districts re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020