SP gives dignified farewell to COVID-19 victim in Assam

Locals had opposed the cremation in the village fearing for their health and even the staff at a morgue had refused to carry the body of the 58-year-old man, who had succumbed to the disease on Sunday, to a van.Karbi Anglong Deputy Commissioner Mukul Kumar Saikia told reporters, the body could be cremated at Sunbora village of Bokolia area at the SP's initiative on Tuesday morning.

PTI | Diphu | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:18 IST
SP gives dignified farewell to COVID-19 victim in Assam

A COVID-19 victim got a dignified farewell when Karbi Anglong Superintendent of Police Debojit Deuri and his security guards carried the body and cremated it on Tuesday. Locals had opposed the cremation in the village fearing for their health and even the staff at a morgue had refused to carry the body of the 58-year-old man, who had succumbed to the disease on Sunday, to a van.

Karbi Anglong Deputy Commissioner Mukul Kumar Saikia told reporters, the body could be cremated at Sunbora village of Bokolia area at the SP's initiative on Tuesday morning. "We had wanted to cremate the body last evening in the designated area provided by the district Autonomous Council for COVID-19 victims at Athkilo.

"As the local people there opposed the disposal of the body fearing for their health, we could not do so respecting their concern," the DC said. On his request the Council's Chief Executive Member provided an alternative area in Doldoli reserved forest but the last rites could not be performed on Monday night as it was quite late and due to security concerns, Saikia said.

"Today at the initiative of the Superintendent of Police the last rites could be performed," he said. Eye witnesses said, when personnel at the morgue of Diphu Medical College and Hospital declined to lift the body and shift it to a van, donning PPE protective gear, Deuri along with his security personnel carried the mortal remains and performed the last rites.

The man who ued to work in Chennai was in a quarantine centre at Bokolia ghat after returning to Assam on May 26. He was advised home quarantine after his samples tested negative.

On Sunday afternoon when he became seriously ill, his family members took him to the Medical College Hospital but he died on way to the facility, the officials said. As he had shown symptoms of COVID-19 infection, a swab sample was collected and it tested positive on Monday, they said.

Meanwhile, the DC has appealed to people not to panic as protective measures as per COVID-19 protocols are observed during disposal of bodies of infected persons..

