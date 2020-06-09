4 suspected robbers held in Ghaziabad
They are all in their mid-twenties and belong to Baghpat district, he said.Looted cash, motorcycle and mobile phones have been recovered from their possession, Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 09-06-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 21:28 IST
Four men were arrested in connection with some incidents of robbery in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district, an official said on Tuesday. The four suspects have been identified as Aman, Irfaan, Waseem and Asif. They are all in their mid-twenties and belong to Baghpat district, he said.
Looted cash, motorcycle and mobile phones have been recovered from their possession, Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI. They have confessed that they intercepted a person in Loni area and robbed his car and Rs 40,000 cash in March, the senior superintendent of police said.
In the same month, they had allegedly robbed Rs 10,000 cash and a mobile phone at the trisection of Awas Vikas colony in Loni, he said. The four also allegedly robbed a man on the eastern peripheral expressway when he halted his vehicle to attend nature's call, the SSP said.
On June 6, Rs 96,000 were looted from a trader of Tatiri Mandi town in Baghpat district by this gang. Police have recovered Rs 50,000 of the robbed amount, Naithani said. The suspects were also wanted in the cases of dacoity, loot, kidnapping and burglaries. Two country-made pistols and two live cartridges were found in their possession, the SSP added.
