Elderly couple axed to death over land dispute

Karimnagar (Telangana), June 9(PTI): An aged couple was allegedly axed to death here on Tuesday following a 30-year- long feud over demarcation of a farmland, police said. There was an altercation between Purella Pochalu and the sons of Sangem Odelu in connection with the boundary limits of an agricultural field early in the day, the police said.

Hour later, Pochalu (65) and his wife Susheela (60) were working in the field, when two people allegedly attacked them with an axe and fled, they said. The couple's neighbours reported the matter to the police who suspect the involvement of Odelu's sons in the killing.

A murder case been registered and a search is on for the culprits, they added..