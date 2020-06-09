Left Menu
Development News Edition

First COVID-19 death in Tripura as 42-yr-old dies

Biswa Kumar Debbarma -- who hailed from Chachu Bazaar, a remote village in West Tripura district -- was admitted to the GB Pant Hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in May, the officials said.Debbarma tested positive for the novel coronavirus last Wednesday and was shifted to the COVID care ward of the hospital, according to the officials.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 09-06-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 21:49 IST
First COVID-19 death in Tripura as 42-yr-old dies

A 42-year-old man died of COVID-19 in Agartala on Tuesday, becoming the first fatality due to the disease in Tripura, officials said. Biswa Kumar Debbarma -- who hailed from Chachu Bazaar, a remote village in West Tripura district -- was admitted to the GB Pant Hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in May, the officials said.

Debbarma tested positive for the novel coronavirus last Wednesday and was shifted to the COVID care ward of the hospital, according to the officials. After being treated for six days, he died at 3 pm, they said.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said Debbarma suffered a stroke on May 1 and was a patient of hypertension. "Our Doctors gave their best but failed to save his precious life," Deb tweeted.

Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said the deceased's family would receive Rs 10 lakh as compensation, which was declared earlier by the chief minister for any COVID-19 casualty. His body was cremated as per the protocol set by the government.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 841, of which 644 are active and 192 have recovered. PTI JOY SOM HMB.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-George Floyd's funeral set to begin in Houston, capping two weeks of sadness and outrage

Mourners dressed in black, some of them wearing shirts with the words I cant breathe on them, gathered on Tuesday at a Houston church for the funeral of George Floyd, whose death in police custody inspired anti-racism rallies around the wor...

Austria to open borders to Italy, 20+ European countries

Austria will reopen its borders to Italy and lift a quarantine requirement for travellers from over 20 other European countries next week, officials said on Tuesday, in a further easing of restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus.The...

PCB cancels camp due to rising COVID-19 threat, asks ECB to plan for advanced arrival

The PCB on Tuesday asked the ECB to make arrangements for an advanced arrival of its national team in the UK after cancelling the training camp due to rising cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB now wants its team...

Afghan government releases 3,000 Taliban prisoners

The Afghan government has released a total of 3,000 Taliban prisoners as a part of an agreement signed between the US and the terrorist group, the National Security Council NSC said on Tuesday. The Government of the Islamic Republic of Afgh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020