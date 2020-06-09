Prominent advocate appointed judge of J&K High Court

A prominent advocate was on Tuesday appointed as a judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. Javed Iqbal Wani has been appointed as a judge of the common high court of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh, according to a Law Ministry notification.

His recommendation, made by the Supreme Court Collegium, was pending with the central government for the past few months. Wani has represented the Union government in several cases in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

He is the son-in-law of Mian Abdul Qayoom, the president of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, who was detained under the Public Safety Act. The government has also notified the appointment of Savitri Ratho as a judge of the Orissa High Court..