Jammu, Srinagar airports receive 18 domestic flights with 1,935 passengers today
Eighteen flights with 1,935 passengers onboard arrived combinedly at Jammu and Srinagar airports on Tuesday, on day 16 of resumption of domestic operations in the country.ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-06-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 22:07 IST
Eighteen flights with 1,935 passengers onboard arrived combinedly at Jammu and Srinagar airports on Tuesday, on day 16 of resumption of domestic operations in the country. "A total of 394 passengers aboard six regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu airport while 12 domestic flights with about 1,541 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport today," said a press release from the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu and Kashmir administration.
After arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID-19 and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols. "The administration has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centres, taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare," the release said. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Srinagar
- Jammu
- Jammu airport
- Srinagar airport
- Kashmir
ALSO READ
First flight lands at Jammu airport from Delhi as domestic air travel resumes
Several localities in Jammu declared red zones after fresh COVID-19 cases
Three Punjab residents among 4 suspected peddlers held along Jammu-Srinagar NH
Migrant labourers hold protest to press for early evacuation from Jammu
91 new COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir; tally 1,759: Officials.