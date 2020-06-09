With nine more fatalities, COVID-19 death toll climbs to 255 in Rajasthan
The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 255 in Rajasthan on Tuesday with the state recording nine more fatalities. The number of cases climbed to 11,245 as 369 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said.
Nine deaths were reported -- three in Jaipur, two each in Ajmer and Jodhpur, one in Bharatpur, besides a patient from another state, they said. Of the fresh cases, 100 were reported in Jaipur, 65 in Jodhpur, 51 in Bharatpur, 39 in Pali, 19 in Alwar, 12 in Jhunjhunu, nine each in Ajmer and Nagaur, eight in Sikar, seven each in Churu and Kota, besides other districts. Jaipur has reported the highest number of 2,360 COVID-19 cases and 118 deaths in the state, followed by 1,954 cases and 25 deaths in Jodhpur.
There are 2,662 active COVID-19 cases in the state. A total of 7,981 patients have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment, the officials said..
