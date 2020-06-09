1,015 new COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths reported in Mumbai

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,015 new COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths, according to the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai. With the new cases, the total number of positive cases in the city reached 50,878.

At present, there are 26,178 active cases in the city, while a total of 1,758 people have succumbed to the infection so far. According to the health bulletin issued by the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai, 22,942 people have been cured and discharged.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, which has the highest number of cases in the country, crossed 90,000 on Tuesday. The state health department said that 2,259 COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths were reported in Maharashtra today.

India saw another day of highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 9,987 cases reported in the last 24 hours and the total count of cases crossing 2.66 lakh. (ANI)