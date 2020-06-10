Hotel staff serve its customers wearing PPE kits in Patna

As hotels reopened in Patna following relaxations in coronavirus-induced lockdown, staffers of a hotel were seen serving customers while wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits on Tuesday. "Staffers who are coming in direct contact of customers have been given PPE kits. We are following all Government guidelines," Pranav Kumar, General Manager of the hotel told ANI.

"Social distancing is being maintained," he added. Hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services, except the ones in the containment zones, have been allowed to open from June 8, as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for graded re-opening of COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)