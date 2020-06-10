Forest officials rescue leopard cub from well in Pune

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...
A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...
Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic. ...
The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....
Prince Philip, the husband of Britains Queen Elizabeth for more than seven decades, celebrates his 99th birthday on Wednesday, although there will be little public fanfare to mark the occasion.Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, will spend the d...
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.New museum to honor late Swedish DJ Avicii in SwedenA museum in memory of the late electronic dance DJ Avicii will open in his birthplace Stockholm as part of a new digital culture...
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it was expecting to reopen its theaters globally in July after the COVID-19 crisis forced it to shut them for months that hurt its first-quarter results.The company said it was planning to reop...
An Austrian court on Tuesday found a retired army colonel guilty of spying for Russia for decades but sentenced him to just three years in prison and released him for having served half that. The 71-year-old defendant, who has not been name...