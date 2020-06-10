Left Menu
Forest officials rescue leopard cub from well in Pune

The forest department officials on Tuesday rescued a leopard cub that fell in the well, here in Pimpalwadi village of Junnar block.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-06-2020 02:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 02:08 IST
Leopard cub rescued from well in Pune. Image Credit: ANI

After rescuing the leopard cub, the officials released it in the wild. (ANI)

