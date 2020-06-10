3 terrorists killed in J-K's Shopian encounter today: Army

Three terrorists were killed in Sugoo area of Shopian district on Wednesday, the Indian Army said.

"3 terrorists killed in the encounter in the Sugoo area of the Shopian district. The joint operation was launched at 0145h today based on Jammu and Kashmir Police intelligence. Cordon was laid and contact was established at 0530 hours. Joint operation in progress," said PRO, Indian Army, Srinagar.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that nine Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists were killed in encounter in Shopian.