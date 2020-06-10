'Rudrabhishek' today at Kuber Tila of Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi
'Rudrabhishek', a ritual to offer prayers to Lord Shiva, will be held today at Kuber Tila on the Ram Janmabhoomi premises.ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-06-2020 10:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 10:06 IST
'Rudrabhishek', a ritual to offer prayers to Lord Shiva, will be held today at Kuber Tila on the Ram Janmabhoomi premises.
Mahant Kamal Nayan Das Ji Maharaj told reporters, "We have decided to do Rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva at Kuber Tila in the Ram Janmabhoomi premises. There might be the presence of a trustee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Committee in the prayers."
"There are regular prayers being conducted in the temple. We are committed to praying to Lord Shiva to eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rudrabhishek will remove all the obstacles and pave the way for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Due to COVID-19, the Prime Minister is not able to come here otherwise foundation stone for the temple would have been laid by now," he added. (ANI)
