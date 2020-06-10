Left Menu
Development News Edition

QCI organises webinar to commemorate World Accreditation Day 2020

The theme for WAD 2020 is “Accreditation: Improving Food Safety”, as decided by the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 14:31 IST
QCI organises webinar to commemorate World Accreditation Day 2020
Secretary, D/o Food & Public Distribution, Mr Sudhanshu Pandey said that food safety is a right of all individuals of the country and FSSAI has made significant contributions in the last few years. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The World Accreditation Day (WAD) is celebrated on 9th June every year to highlight as well as promote the role of accreditation in trade & economy. The theme for WAD 2020 is "Accreditation: Improving Food Safety", as decided by the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC).

National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB) and National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), the two accreditation boards of the Quality Council of India (QCI), organised a Webinar to commemorate the event, in which all concerned stakeholders participated.

Chairperson FSSAI, Ms Rita Teaotia, the Chief Guest in her inaugural address said "FSSAI has recognized the role of credible, competent accreditation for inputs in decision making. This is because NABCB and NABL have worked closely to support Government and Regulators to ensure that the data provided by accredited conformity assessment bodies are robust, reliable, trustworthy in decision making, compliance testing and standards-setting. Accreditation also facilitates world trade and economic growth". She also mentioned about the different areas wherein FSSAI is working closely with NABCB and NABL, which is enabling FSSAI to share the regulatory burden and helping in compliance monitoring using the services of the accredited conformity assessment bodies. In her address, she highlighted many areas including the need to institutionalize the virtual assessments, the accreditation of state food testing laboratories, encouraging accredited laboratories to undertake Proficiency Testing (PT), increasing the number of accredited Reference Materials Producers (RMPs), developing Rapid Test Kits for food analysis, and an accreditation scheme for its certification, and an Integrated System for information exchange as relevant to the food sector.

Secretary, D/o Food & Public Distribution, Mr Sudhanshu Pandey said that food safety is a right of all individuals of the country and FSSAI has made significant contributions in the last few years. He informed that the 6 National Standards Conclaves conducted by the Dept. of Commerce have supported tremendously in enhancing the quality ecosystem and in sensitizing the relevant stakeholders in the country. He said that accreditation has a very important role to play in the quality ecosystem, and urged QCI to mount a quality campaign to support it. He also highlighted the need for the development of conformity assessment infrastructure and consumer empowerment in the country.

Chairman QCI, Mr Adil Zainulbhai, in his Key Note address emphasized that accreditation is an important tool to help improve quality, but the ultimate goal is to improve quality of product and services in the food sector as well as other areas. He also stressed upon the need to ramp up capability and capacity to help improve quality in food services in India.

Secretary-General, QCI, Dr R. P. Singh, speaking on the occasion highlighted the need for a six-point programme for future: Scaling up conformity assessment system in different parts of the country; encourage PPP model of FSSAI to work forward for "Saajha Nivesh, Saajha Vikas, Saajha Vishwas: Work in direction of Certified in India and accepted globally; Informal Market formalization. The other two points include initiating "Rashtriya Gunavatta Abhiyan" which will help in crowdsourcing to check quality issues in the local market through the double-blinded system and to develop a robust Market Surveillance and Rapid Alert System with all Regulators on one single e-platform.

In the WAD Webinar, two technical sessions were also conducted. The first session focussed on Regulator's perspective on food safety and was Chaired by Dr D. K. Aswal, Director NPL and Chairman NABL. The second technical session, chaired by Mr Shyam Bang, Chairman NABCB, focussed on Industry's Perspective on food safety. Eminent speakers from Government, Regulators and Industry spoke on some of the key areas relating to the food sector. Action points were deliberated to look at the path forward by speakers who were experts in their field and both the accreditation boards will be working forward with industry and regulators to build in the quality campaign. Around 700 participants attended the webinar live, and more than 1500 persons have viewed the programme during the day.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Sterling rises as dollar falls, headwinds persist

Sterling rose against the weaker dollar and stayed flat versus the euro on Wednesday as Brexit uncertainty, the prospect of negative interest rates and Britains large coronavirus death toll still weighed on the currency.A gauge of sterling ...

AfDB approves $1.2M grant to finance study for Ethiopia-Sudan railway line

The African Development Banks www.AfDB.org Board of Directors has approved a 1.2 million grant to Ethiopias government to finance a feasibility study for the construction of a standard-gauge railway SGR link between Ethiopia and neighbourin...

Microsoft's venture fund opens office in India, to focus on B2B startups

Microsofts venture fund M12 on Wednesday set up an office in India to pursue investment opportunities focusing on B2B software startups. It will invest in sectors of applied artificial intelligence, business applications, infrastructure, se...

Anti-inflammatory and cancer drugs tested in UK as possible COVID-19 therapy

Two drugs used to treat inflammatory diseases and cancer are being tested as potential therapies for patients with COVID-19, the Universities of Birmingham and Oxford announced on Wednesday. Severe cases of COVID-19 are believed to be trigg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020