Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fake currency notes seized in Pune, Army man among six held

Fake currency notes with possible face value of crores of rupees were on Wednesday seized in Pune and six persons, including an Army personnel, were arrested in this connection, a police official said. We arrested six people today, from whom fake Indian as well as foreign currency notes of multiple denominations were recovered," Bacchan Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime, said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:24 IST
Fake currency notes seized in Pune, Army man among six held

Fake currency notes with possible face value of crores of rupees were on Wednesday seized in Pune and six persons, including an Army personnel, were arrested in this connection, a police official said. The action was taken in a joint operation carried out by the Pune Police and the Military Intelligence (MI), he said.

"Two days back, we had received information from the MI, based on which we carried out a joint operation. We arrested six people today, from whom fake Indian as well as foreign currency notes of multiple denominations were recovered," Bacchan Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime, said. "Six of the arrested accused include a serving Army personnel, who is the main accused in the case," he said.

The notes were being counted and their face value may run into crores of rupees, he added..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook video removed for anti-Hindu slur in South Africa

A Facebook video showing a young Indian-origin South African allegedly criticizing Hinduism has been removed after the Hindu community members lodged an official complaint. In the video, Simeon Bradley Chetty, a self-proclaimed Christian ev...

Minneapolis withdrawing from police union negotiations

The Minneapolis Police Department is withdrawing from police union contract negotiationsIts the first step in what Chief Medaria Arradondo said would be transformational reforms to the agency in the wake of the death of George FloydArradond...

28 CRPF personnel posted in Kashmir test COVID positive

As many as 28 Central Reserve Police Force CRPF personnel posted in Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, officials said. They said the personnel were found infected during a contact-tracing exercise after the death of a 44-yea...

Maha: 50-bed COVID-19 facility for cops set up in Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra Health Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday inaugurated a 50-bed COVID-19 care centre for police personnel at the Navi Mumbai police headquarters in Kalamboli. Speaking to reporters, the minister condoled the deaths of 35 police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020