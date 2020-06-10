Left Menu
Rain, storm hit traffic movement between Noida and Delhi

Traffic snarls were reported on the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Highway as well as on the Kalindi Kunj Road from here due to trees and billboards falling on the roads, while similar scenes were witnessed along routes to Greater Noida.Pictures of the weather fury surfaced on social media soon after the rain and storm ended around 5.45 pm, with law-enforcement agencies urging people to take caution.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:48 IST
Heavy rain and storm lashed Noida and Greater Noida Wednesday evening, uprooting trees, damaging vehicles and bringing down billboards that blocked key roads, including some between the city and the national capital. Traffic snarls were reported on the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Highway as well as on the Kalindi Kunj Road from here due to trees and billboards falling on the roads, while similar scenes were witnessed along routes to Greater Noida.

Pictures of the weather fury surfaced on social media soon after the rain and storm ended around 5.45 pm, with law-enforcement agencies urging people to take caution. "Traffic has been disrupted due to felling of trees on the Kalindi Kunj road going from Delhi to Noida, Please be patient. Use an alternate route," the Gautam Buddh Nagar traffic police tweeted. A hoarding fell on the road in Sector 20 police station area due to the heavy storm which disrupted traffic movement, a police official said.

No loss of life was reported immediately, the police said. "The rain and the storm started around 5.15 pm and continued for 20-25 minutes. At one point in time, it seemed catastrophic. Trees in my neighbourhood got uprooted and planters kept in the open in my home got destroyed. At least three cars and house also got damaged in my neighbourhood. Thankfully there has been no report as yet of injury to anyone," Karan Kalia, a lawyer who lives in Noida’s Sector 41, said. Several people took to Twitter to share their experiences and complained of the traffic pile-up on the route leading to DND. Officials said they were working to remove the fallen trees and hNCR-WEATHER-TRAFFIC oarding from the roads.

