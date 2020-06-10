COVID-19 positive undertrial escapes in PPE kit from Jind hospital, held

An undertrial who was admitted to a hospital in Haryana’s Jind after testing positive for coronavirus escaped from there wearing a PPE kit, but was nabbed hours later, an official said on Wednesday. The undertrial, Shiv Kumar, was found COVID-19 positive on June 6, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kaptan Singh told PTI.

"He was released on bail two days ago on court orders. Since, he was COVID-19 positive, he was admitted to the Jind Civil hospital. On Tuesday evening, he escaped through a window. However, we arrested him late in the night," the DSP said. A CCTV footage showed Kumar escaping wearing a PPE kit.

A case under provisions of the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of the IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) has been registered against Kumar, he said..