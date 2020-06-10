7 more test positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh; tally rises to 115

Seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh on Wednesday, taking the Union territory's tally to 115, officials said. All the fresh cases were reported from Leh district, they said.

There are 64 active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh. While 50 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, one died, according to the officials. Seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Leh district, the Directorate of Health Services of Ladakh said in a bulletin.

"With this, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh has gone up to 64 -- 23 in Leh district and 41 in Kargil district (with one patient from Kargil admitted in SKIMS, Srinagar)," it said. The condition of patients in all 64 active cases is "stable", it added.

Meanwhile, 29 nomads from Pahalgam reached Shagshi Nallah Taisuru and were screened for COVID-19, the officials said. The nomads were instructed to remain under strict home quarantine at their temporary residence at Shangshi Nallah, and told about the importance of social distancing, use of masks and frequent hand washing, they said.