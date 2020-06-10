Three held in connection with killing of wild elephant

Left Menu
Kerala forest personnel have arrested three people allegedly involved in the killing of a young female wild elephant in Kollam district in April, while search is on to trace two prime accused in connection with the death of a pregnant pachyderm in Palakkad last month, officials said on Wednesday.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 10-06-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 20:39 IST
Kerala forest personnel have arrested three people allegedly involved in the killing of a young female wild elephant in Kollam district in April, while search is on to trace two prime accused in connection with the death of a pregnant pachyderm in Palakkad last month, officials said on Wednesday. Both the elephants had met with a similar tragedy-- sustaining severe wounds in their mouth after they allegedly chewed fruits stuffed with explosives.

The animals were unable to eat for several days due to the injuries in their mouths. While the female elephant in Kollam district had died in Pathanapuram forest range area under Punalur division, the pregnant wild elephant died on May 27 in Palakkad district.

"Three people have been arrested in connection with the killing of the elephant in Pathanapuram. There are five accused in the case.Two of them are still absconding. A search is on to trace the absconding culprits," a forest officer in Kollam district told PTI.

He said those arrested have said that the elephant was not their target and it accidentally fell into the trap laid for wild boars and deer. "Their target was wild boar and deer and they filled a pineapple with explosives When the elephant, attracted by its smell, chomped on it, it exploded.The wounded elephant could not eat for several days and died in the fringe areas of the forests in Pathanapuram," the official said.

Its jaw was broken and it was unable to eat. Meanwhile, forest officials in Palakkad district said search is still on to nab the two prime accused in connection with the death of the pregnant elephant.

One person was arrested in connection with the case on June 5. A Special Investigation Team constituted by the state government is probing the death.

The incident had triggered a national outrage, with Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and BJP MP and former union minister Maneka Gandhi, among others, condemning it..

