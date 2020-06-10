Power line fails due to dust storm, some south Delhi localities face disruptions

A power transmission line near Sarai Kale Khan developed fault due to the dust storm in the city affecting electricity supply in some localities of south Delhi on Wednesday evening, officials said. The electricity supply was disrupted for varying time periods of upto 30-40 minutes in some areas including Maharani Bagh, Gulmohar Park and New Friends Colony, due to the fault, said a power department official.

"The 400 KVA transmission line near Sarai Kale Khan developed fault during the dust storm, which affected other lines and substations drawing power from it. The situation was brought under control by restoring supply from alternative channels, however supply was affected in some localities," he said. Power supply was also affected at few other areas as power lines snapped due to falling of tree branches during the storm, that was quickly restored, power distribution company officials said.