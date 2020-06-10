Jharkhand govt to give grant to surrendered maoists

Twelve naxals of the CPI (Maoist) and two rebels of another banned outfit, who have shunned violence and surrendered to the police, will get grant of varying amounts under Jharkhand government's scheme, official sources said on Wednesday. Chief Minister Hemant Soren approved the proposal to release the grant amounts under Surrender and Resettlement policy, an official statement said here.

The CPI (Maoists) Regional Committee member, Nakul Yadav, of the Chatra district and the self-styled zonal commander of the banned Jharkhand Janmukti Parishad, Rajendra Oraon, of Gumla district, will get Rs 4 lakh each, the statement said. The other former perpetrators of violence will get Rs 2 lakh each, it added.

Meanwhile, the state government announced ex gratia of varying amounts for eight CRPF personnel, who were injured in an encounter with the maoists in Latehar in 2013. The personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were injured in the encounter with the left-wing guerrillas during a search operation in the areas under Barwadih police station of Latehar district, a statement released from the Chief Ministers Office (CMO) said.

The chief minister cleared the proposal sent by the ex gratia committee headed by Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh, it said. While five CRPF men will get Rs 1.5 lakh each, two others will get one lakh rupees each and one will get Rs 50,000, it said.