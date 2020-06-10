Left Menu
Man held in paan masala smuggling case is Pak national: DGGI

Probe into an illegal paan masala trade racket has revealed that one of the arrested accused as well as another absconding co-accused are Pakistani nationals, the Directorate General of Goods and Services Intelligence (DGGI) told a court here on Wednesday.

The racket is accused of GST evasion of more than Rs 8 crore.

According to DGGI sources, Sanjay Matta, who was arrested on June 2 for involvement in the case, is a Pakistani national. After his DGGI custody ended on Wednesday, he was produced before the court of special judge Vijendra Singh Rawat which sent him to a temporary jail under judicial custody till June 17. The jail was created because of COVID-19 scare, DGGIs special public prosecutor Chandan Airen said.

Matta was living with his family in Indore, the DGGI told the court, but it was not yet known if he possessed a long-term visa. The agency seized paan masala of different brands and Rs 66.47 lakh cash during the probe.

Matta was allegedly involved in tax evasion of Rs 8. 04 crore and smuggling of paan masala to different states.

The illegal trade was going on even during the COVID- 19-induced nationwide lockdown, sources said. One of the main suspects who is absconding is also a Pakistani national, the agency told the court.

Further probe is on..

